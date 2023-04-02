Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

