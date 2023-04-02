Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $112.19 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.