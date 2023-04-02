Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON ARBB opened at GBX 937.50 ($11.52) on Thursday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 625 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,038 ($12.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £139.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,604.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 903.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 864.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,833.33%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

