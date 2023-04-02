ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,222,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 13,207,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
ARC Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $11.30 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28.
ARC Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.
