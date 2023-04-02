ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ABIO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.47. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
