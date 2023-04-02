ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.47. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

