Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Arcellx in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn $6.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.07. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACLX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

ACLX opened at $30.81 on Friday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

