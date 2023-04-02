Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $67.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.