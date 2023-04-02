Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Up 19.4% in March

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Arconic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Arconic Stock Performance

ARNC stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.94. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

