Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 16.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCT opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.64 million, a P/E ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 2.55. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.