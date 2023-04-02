ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,701 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.12 and its 200 day moving average is $333.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

