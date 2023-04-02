ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thales during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on THLEF. UBS Group downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Thales Stock Performance
About Thales
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thales (THLEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.