ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thales during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THLEF. UBS Group downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of THLEF stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. Thales S.A. has a 52-week low of $107.55 and a 52-week high of $148.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

