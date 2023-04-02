ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,201 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33, a P/E/G ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $72.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $748,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,718 shares of company stock worth $15,233,903. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

