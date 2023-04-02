ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,707 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of FARO Technologies worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 106,998 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,324,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

A number of research firms have commented on FARO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

