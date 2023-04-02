ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,497,353 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,497,353 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA opened at $6.11 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

