ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.84.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $445.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.66. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

