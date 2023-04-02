ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 2.1 %

GRMN stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $121.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

