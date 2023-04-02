ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in HEICO by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 139,420 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI opened at $171.04 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

