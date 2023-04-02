ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 468,467 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,467 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Surface Oncology worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 34.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 87.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Trading Up 14.0 %

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

