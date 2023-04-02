ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 553 Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Airbus Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $133.06 on Friday. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of $82.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85.

Get Airbus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EADSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.