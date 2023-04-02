ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742,040 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Nextdoor worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 2,852,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 2,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after buying an additional 1,358,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 1,296,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE KIND opened at $2.15 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Nextdoor



Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

