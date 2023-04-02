Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in March

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

