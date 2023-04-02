Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 1,976.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,976.67 ($24.29).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.64) to GBX 1,760 ($21.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.50) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,900 ($23.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,940 ($23.84) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,942.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,653.86. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,223 ($15.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,076 ($25.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The stock has a market cap of £15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,204.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

