AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

