Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00. 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aurubis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Aurubis Trading Up 8.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Aurubis Increases Dividend

About Aurubis

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Aurubis’s previous dividend of $0.62.

(Get Rating)

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

Further Reading

