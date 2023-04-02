Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.60.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average is $235.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

