AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $6,522,481.80 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,458.15 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,452.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,401.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

