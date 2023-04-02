Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avinger Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.82 on Friday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Avinger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

About Avinger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.