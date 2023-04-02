Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Avinger Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.82 on Friday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Avinger
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.