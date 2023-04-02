Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.