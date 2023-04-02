Babylon (BBLN) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Babylon to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Babylon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 154 302 0 2.63

Babylon currently has a consensus target price of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 942.89%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 30.76%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -123.13% -179.44% -25.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Babylon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Babylon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.19 Babylon Competitors $1.43 billion -$99.23 million -5.76

Babylon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

