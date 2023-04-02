Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 2,988 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TSN opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $99.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

