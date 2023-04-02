Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 377 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.45.

Shares of NOW opened at $464.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 290.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.79 and a 200 day moving average of $411.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

