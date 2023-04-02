Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 7,432 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.45 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.