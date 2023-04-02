Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 275,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

