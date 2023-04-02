Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 428.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,852,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,219 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

