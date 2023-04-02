Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 127 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,652.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,487.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2,128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,660.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

