Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 19,006 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.