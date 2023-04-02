Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 38,026 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,026 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

