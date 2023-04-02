Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 6,551 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $157.60 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

