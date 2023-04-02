Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 275,239 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE SEE opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72.

Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Company Profile



Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

