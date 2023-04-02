Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

