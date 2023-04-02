Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

