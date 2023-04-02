Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,026 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

