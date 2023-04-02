Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 819.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

