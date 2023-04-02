Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $20.68 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 644,097 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

