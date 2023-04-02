Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $27.95 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,814 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.12% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

