Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $27.95 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,814 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.12% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.7 %
WBD stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
