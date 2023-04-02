Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $31.53 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

