Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,337 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 50,362 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.98 per share, with a total value of $25,069.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,977.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,422 shares of company stock valued at $676,064 and sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.30 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.