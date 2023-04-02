Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,337 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 50,362 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,742,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $20,770,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

AKAM opened at $78.30 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,069.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,977.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,069.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,977.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,422 shares of company stock worth $676,064 and sold 35,740 shares worth $2,825,750. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

