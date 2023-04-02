Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

CI stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.