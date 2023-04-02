Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.18.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

